Please don’t flush these down the toilet ~

We are using so many wipes right now they can’t keep them in stock at the stores. The huge number of people using sanitary wipes to disinfect during the coronavirus outbreak is threatening sewage plants and officials say the wipes can even pose a danger to your home plumbing.

For the sake of your own plumbing bill…don’t flush these down the toilet. Your home pipes could get clogged and that gets expensive to fix. Even baby wipes that say flushable, they’re not…throw them away…do not flush any wipes at all. Do not flush napkins or paper towels either. The pipe you block could be your own and then your toilet won’t flush and none of us want that, yuck. Remember the 3 P’s are the only things you should flush, pee, poo, and TP (toilet paper)

This message brought to you by your friendly local plumber aka disc jockey at KOIT ….lol