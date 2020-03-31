NOW PLAYING
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: In this photo illustration an elderly person uses a telephone on February 16, 2015 near Bristol, England. The issues affecting the elderly, along with education and the economy are likely to be key elections issues in the forthcoming general election in May. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
CoronavirusTeri King

Time is now to help your parents, grandparents and seniors stay connected

Teri King
March 31, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new initiative to help the 3.5 million Californians over the age of 65 stay connected while they stay at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

To help people deal with loneliness and isolation, he’s asking everyone to make five phone calls to reach their neighbors, not just family members.

California has also launched a hotline to deliver services and help for older Californians. The phone number for the hotline is 1-833-544-2374.

If your senior neighbor needs help, perhaps you can grab them some supplies the next time you head to the market and minimize their exposure.  You can also offer to pick up their prescriptions.

Stay safe and let’s look out for each other.

 

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Shelter In Place Is Extended

After only a few weeks of shelter-in-place, the order has been extended in the Bay Area as been extended to May 1st. There are more than 1,900 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Bay Area and 48 deaths. San Francisco...

Please don’t flush these down the toilet ~

We are using so many wipes right now they can’t keep them in stock at the stores. The huge number of people using sanitary wipes to disinfect during the coronavirus outbreak is threatening sewage plants and...

Upcoming Events

Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT