Time is now to help your parents, grandparents and seniors stay connected

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new initiative to help the 3.5 million Californians over the age of 65 stay connected while they stay at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

To help people deal with loneliness and isolation, he’s asking everyone to make five phone calls to reach their neighbors, not just family members.

California has also launched a hotline to deliver services and help for older Californians. The phone number for the hotline is 1-833-544-2374.

If your senior neighbor needs help, perhaps you can grab them some supplies the next time you head to the market and minimize their exposure. You can also offer to pick up their prescriptions.

Stay safe and let’s look out for each other.