RICHMOND, CA - MARCH 06: A customer leaves a Costco store on March 6, 2014 in Richmond, California. Costco Wholesale reported a 15 percent drop in secnd quarter earnings with profits of $463 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to $547 million, or $1.24 per share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Costco will soon be enforcing members only at food court

February 22, 2020

If you are not a member at Costco and love going to their food court you will soon have to get a membership in order to get their meal deals. They said it was always a rule but never really enforced it but not for much longer.  Costco said they will be requiring  the membership for access to the food court starting in March.

While this is not the official Costco Instagram, someone took a snapshot of this at one of the stores.

