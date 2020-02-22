Costco will soon be enforcing members only at food court

If you are not a member at Costco and love going to their food court you will soon have to get a membership in order to get their meal deals. They said it was always a rule but never really enforced it but not for much longer. Costco said they will be requiring the membership for access to the food court starting in March.
While this is not the official Costco Instagram, someone took a snapshot of this at one of the stores.
View this post on Instagram
⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well… . 🤔Received a ton of DMs on this today…and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . 🌭🍕To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement…I mean you have to have a membership for gas….Any employees out there that can help clarify this?😍