Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda is gonna cost ya ~

Most of us have enjoyed the occasional Costco hot dog or chicken bake. Taking the family for pizza at the Costco food Court is fast, easy and so affordable. Well they’re switching things up. To visit the warehouse chain and eat at the food court you will have to have an active membership. Costco says buying items at the food court has always required a membership, but now they’re going to enforce it. First they take away the Polish Sausage and now this! LOL It’s a good reason to tag along and help your Costco card carrying friend load up their minivan.