With Dungeness Crab available, this Crab and Corn Chowder and works on a cold foggy night or a warm spring day. The corn adds a little sweetness and it’s a meal in itself. Enjoy ~
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 onion, chopped fine
- 1 cup of yukon gold potatoes, peeled and finely diced
- 3 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups frozen sweet corn)
- 2/3 lb lump dungeness crab meat
- 4 cups organic whole milk
- a good pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- salt
- pepper
- chives, sliced thinly
Instructions
- Heat the butter in a stock pot over medium heat. Add the onions and a pinch of salt, and sauté until soft.
- Gently add flour and stir until the flour is well incorporated. Simmer for 1-2 minutes .
- Next add the corn and potatoes. Start adding the milk, little by little, and stirring well between each pour. Simmer over low heat until the soup thickens and the potatoes are fork tender.
- Add the cream, cayenne pepper, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Immediately before serving, add crab to warm through and serve.
- Garnish with chives.