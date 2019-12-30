Dachshund Reunited With His Favorite Toy

When this Dachshund was only a few months old, he had a rubber pig squeaky toy that was his absolute favorite. Since it was only made of a very thin rubber, he ripped it apart and destroyed it. His owners kept buying him new ones, but the same thing kept happening.

They upgraded to more durable toys, but the toys were never the same for this pup. He missed his squeaky pig. That was made very clear when his owners decided to give him the same kind of rubber pig from his puppy-hood.

He reunited with his favorite toy for the first time in 5 years, and he was overjoyed.

Watch below how cute the reunion is!