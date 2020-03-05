Curry is BACK and will play tonight against Toronto

It’s been at least 127 days or 3.5 months since Steph Curry broke his hand but who’s counting? I think A LOT of us have been! He’s making his comeback this evening in a home game against the Toronto Raptors. Personally, I am very excited for a number of reasons. Here’s what I want to see :

the chemistry between Curry and the team, specifically Wiggins

how well has his rehab worked for him and see how the healed injury has effected his game (if at all)

the crowd welcoming him back

We all know that he is well known for hitting those 3 pointers. He can shoot from anywhere. If you have ever played or are a real fan of the game you know that when you have to defend a player you want to force him/her to have to take shots they don’t want to take. In Curry’s case those shots are the ones he’s great at! The shots that are deep! Here’s a tweet that the late (and great) Kobe Bryant said about that.

When the shots u take r the shots the defense wants u to take but r the shots ur comfortable taking #curryriddle — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 22, 2015

We were hoping to have him play with the team on March 1st against the Wizards but Coach Kerr wanted him to scrimmage more to make sure he was ready. He has played with Wiggins, the Warriors recently acquired forward, during practice and one article said Wiggins was impressed by him and said he was a “game changer” and “influences the game anytime he steps on the floor .”

We are happy he is back and he has truly been missed by fans. The Warriors currently have the worst record in the league. A big change from last year. The team has gone through MAJOR changes, especially during free agency. Regardless of those changes and NBA ranking it is good to know that Steph is back and feeling better!

It’s also fun too see compilations of his crazy deep three pointers! Enjoy!

The Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors tonight (Thursday, March 5th) at Chase Center. Tip off is 7:30.