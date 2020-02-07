NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCommunity EventsDisneyFeel GoodMoviesNorthern California NewsParentingSue Hall

Disney CEO, Bob Iger Apologizes to a Berkeley Elementary School #FeelGood

Sue Hall
February 7, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger has apologized to a Berkeley’s Emerson Elementary school after it was charged $250 for showing the studio’s 2019 remake of  The Lion King during a fundraiser event.

“Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA,” Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, tweeted  yesterday. “I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative.”
Emerson Elementary School  was fined $250 by licensing firm Movie Licensing for “illegally screening” the film at a “parent’s night out” fundraiser last year. Not very “Disney” like! But, I’m sure the outcome will be “happily ever after”! Thanks Bob, for doing the right thing.

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Rescue Pup Cures Kid Of Fear Of Dogs

Take a look at the video below of this little boy who had a fear of dogs and this senior rescue pup who helps him overcome that fear! #TooCute

A Convenience Store Offers Mini Shopping Sprees

A convenience store in New York is blowing up on TikTok for a weird reason. They are trying to bolster America s MATH skills. The owner’s son is 20-year-old Ahmed Alwan. He has been posting videos where he asks...

Look up! Supermoon Saturday Night ~ Feb 8

The first supermoon of the year, also called the snow moon will shine the night of February 8th-9th. It is also pretty special because it’s the first of four supermoons in a row from February to May. A supermoon...

Upcoming Events

Fri 07

Hornblower Cruises And Events

February 3 - February 9
Sat 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT