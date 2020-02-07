Disney CEO, Bob Iger Apologizes to a Berkeley Elementary School #FeelGood

Disney CEO Bob Iger has apologized to a Berkeley’s Emerson Elementary school after it was charged $250 for showing the studio’s 2019 remake of The Lion King during a fundraiser event.

“Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA,” Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, tweeted yesterday. “I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative.”

Emerson Elementary School was fined $250 by licensing firm Movie Licensing for “illegally screening” the film at a “parent’s night out” fundraiser last year. Not very “Disney” like! But, I’m sure the outcome will be “happily ever after”! Thanks Bob, for doing the right thing.