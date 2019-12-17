Disneyland Closing “Haunted Mansion” in 2020

Every attraction at the various Disney Parks has to be fixed and cleaned up from time to time. They have to keep up with the hordes of guests visiting the parks each and every year. The Haunted Mansion just celebrated its 50th anniversary. It will close down at Disneyland for an extended period of time as it undergoes renovations.

They are not changing it or updating to include an Eddie Murphy animatronic. The attracting will be staying the same. There is simply a lot of upkeep to do on both the interior and exterior and it will take a couple of months to get it all done. They will be starting the upkeep on January 21st, 2020 and will last approximately two months.

