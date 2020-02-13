Does your baby have what it takes to be the new face of Gerber?

Gerber recently announced the launch of its 10th annual photo search to find its national “spokesbaby.”

Parents can submit photos and videos of their little ones up to 4 years old for a chance at their child reigning as Gerber’s 2020 ambassador. A grand prize of $25,000 is included.

Judges will choose the next Gerber baby based on the following criteria: visual appeal, expressiveness and consistency with Gerber’s heritage and its “Anything For Baby” mission.

The photo search contest ends Feb. 21. #GerberPhotoSearch2020