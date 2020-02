A couple days after the Chief player Derrick Nnadi celebrates the team’s Super Bowl win by paying for dog adoptions at a Kansas City shelter, Coors Light announced on Tuesday it will reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 dog adoptions anywhere in the country.

The offer is good for anyone ages 21 and up and lasts through February 21st. All you have to do to get reimbursed is text COORS4K9 to 28130 along with a picture of the adoption receipt.

