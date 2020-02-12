NOW PLAYING
American bully fawn coloured lying on the floor in the interior
Dog Having Fun In A Fountain

Hope Bidegainberry
February 12, 2020

What a feel good moment! Take a look at this adorable video below of this dog who is having a blast splashing around in this fountain! Clearly he is too big for it, but that does not stop him!

