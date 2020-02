In San Jose, a hair salon owner and her husband said a thief stole their French Bulldog from their salon. It happened yesterday around 10am at Salon 52 on Silver Creek Boulevard in East San Jose.

The owner was busy cutting hair when a man walked in, sat down, and within minutes the Bulldog was gone.

Watch the surveillance video HERE. The man is seen moving a chair, unleashes the dog from his collar, and when no one is looking, he grabs the dog.