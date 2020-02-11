NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogFeel GoodKOIT PETSSue Hall

Dolly didn’t win at The Westminster Dog Show But Her Owner Doesn’t Care, She Helped Him Beat Cancer! #FeelGood

Sue Hall
February 11, 2020

Nestled in the benching area of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show —one family was having a moment.

Dolly,  2-year-old, Pembroke Welsh corgi, had failed to earn a ribbon in a competition meant to highlight the very best of her breed. With her first time showing on the country’s grandest stage all but over, Dolly returned to her crate on the bench. For a few moments, she sat alone in the dark, seemingly destined to be a Westminster footnote. Her owner, Sean Sullivan from New Jersey tells the story:

He said that even though his cancer diagnosis came out of the blue two years ago, Dolly had long sensed something was wrong.

When Sullivan turned lethargic in 2018, the dog was reluctant to leave his side.

The illness was identified soon after. Sullivan had Stage 2 colorectal cancer, and the road to recovery would be arduous: six months of chemotherapy, 28 radiation treatments and two surgeries. The 58-year-old recalled that his doctors urged him to keep a “positive mental attitude.” Every win from the road, every ribbon, we could just take our mind off cancer, Like all performance dogs, Dolly is conditioned to read and react to even the most subtle nonverbal cues during shows. The animals, having experienced dozens of competitions with their handlers, are often more in tune with their owners’ emotions than are other pets,

To the Sullivan’s, Dolly will always be a winner!

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Boris

Meet Boris! He is a sweet 9 year old gentleman loaded with personality. Although he’s a whopping 81lbs, our volunteers say he is a joy to take for a walk! This gentle giant will literally stop and smell the roses. Boris...

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT