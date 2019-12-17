NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogTeri KingTeri's Recipes

Dungeness Crab Stuffed Mushrooms…Yum!

Teri King
December 17, 2019

Splurge this holiday season and enjoy Dungeness Crab with your guests.  These Crab stuff mushrooms are almost a meal in themselves! 

Ingredients

  • 1 lb Fresh Dungeness Crab
  • 1 bunch fresh chives, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 2 dozen large white mushrooms
  • 2 lemons
  • 1 whole egg 
  • pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese

Preparation

  1. Drain crab and squeeze liquid out.
  2. In a bowl mix crab, mayonnaise, lemon juice from one lemon, panko, chives, eggs,  pepper, and parmesan cheese.
  3. Clean mushrooms, remove stems and fill with crab mix.
  4. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 20 minutes, rest for 5 minutes and serve.

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Humane Society Silicon Valley: Floyd

Floyd is a quirky kid. The almost 2 year old Tabby loves to be where the action is. After he is had a bit of playtime, Floyd loves to cuddle with anyone who will let him. Come meet this outgoing boy! For more...

Humane Society Silicon Valley: Mowgli

Mowgli is a sweet, timid boy who is slowly learning more about the world. This 1.5 year old Large Cross Breed is a gentle giant who takes his time to become comfortable. He is looking for a family to help him come out...

Upcoming Events

Wed 18

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 18

Ready. Set. Give to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

November 6 - December 22
Wed 18

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Wed 18

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 18

“A Christmas Carol”

November 29 - December 24
San Francisco
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT