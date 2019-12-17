Dungeness Crab Stuffed Mushrooms…Yum!

Splurge this holiday season and enjoy Dungeness Crab with your guests. These Crab stuff mushrooms are almost a meal in themselves!
Ingredients
- 1 lb Fresh Dungeness Crab
- 1 bunch fresh chives, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 2 dozen large white mushrooms
- 2 lemons
- 1 whole egg
- pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese
Preparation
- Drain crab and squeeze liquid out.
- In a bowl mix crab, mayonnaise, lemon juice from one lemon, panko, chives, eggs, pepper, and parmesan cheese.
- Clean mushrooms, remove stems and fill with crab mix.
- Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 20 minutes, rest for 5 minutes and serve.