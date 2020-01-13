Easy Brie and phyllo appetizers

These are delicious and couldn’t be more simple. Impress your football watching, cheese loving guests with these little yummy treats.
Ingredients
- 1 package (1.9 ounces) frozen miniature phyllo tart shells
- 3 tablespoons crushed gingersnaps
- 6 ounces Brie cheese, rind removed, cubed
- 1/4 cup spreadable cranberry jelly or pepper jelly.
- rosemary sprig
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325°. Place the tart shells on an ungreased baking sheet. Sprinkle about 1/3 teaspoon gingersnap crumbs into each shell; top with Brie and spreadable fruit. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. If you feel like getting fancy, add a little rosemary sprig on top.