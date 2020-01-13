NOW PLAYING
Easy Brie and phyllo appetizers

Teri King
January 13, 2020

These are delicious and couldn’t be more simple.  Impress your football watching, cheese loving guests with these little yummy treats.

Ingredients

  • 1 package (1.9 ounces) frozen miniature phyllo tart shells
  • 3 tablespoons crushed gingersnaps
  • 6 ounces Brie cheese, rind removed, cubed
  • 1/4 cup spreadable cranberry jelly or pepper jelly. 
  • rosemary sprig

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°. Place the tart shells on an ungreased baking sheet. Sprinkle about 1/3 teaspoon gingersnap crumbs into each shell; top with Brie and spreadable fruit. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.  If you feel like getting fancy, add a little rosemary sprig on top.  

