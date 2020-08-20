Adam Lambert (finally!) featured on new live Queen album and video

Hollywood RecordsEver since Adam Lambert started performing with Queen, fans have hoped for some kind of live album or concert recording featuring the former American Idol standout. Now, with Adam and Queen having to postpone their 2020 Rhapsod…

Hollywood RecordsEver since Adam Lambert started performing with Queen, fans have hoped for some kind of live album or concert recording featuring the former American Idol standout. Now, with Adam and Queen having to postpone their 2020 Rhapsody Tour of the U.K. and Europe until next year, they've decided to treat fans to that very thing.

Live Around the World will be released on October 2 and is available to pre-order on CD, as a vinyl LP, and as a CD/DVD or CD/Blu-ray set.

The collection features performances personally selected by guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Adam. They span from a June 2014 show in Los Angeles through Queen + Lambert's appearance this past February at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert in Sydney, Australia.

At the Australia show, Queen and Lambert recreated the band's classic set from the 1985 Live Aid concert at London's Wembley Stadium, which featured "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Radio Ga Ga," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."

Also included on the Live Around the World album and video are renditions of Queen classics like "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Somebody to Love" and "Under Pressure," as well as deep cuts.

May says of the release, "As you watch and listen to these tracks you'll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set."

Here's the Live Around the World track list:

"Tear It Up" -- The O2, London, UK, 2/7/2018

"Now I'm Here" -- Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Another One Bites the Dust" -- Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Fat Bottomed Girls" -- featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX, 2019

"Don't Stop Me Now" -- Rock in Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"I Want to Break Free" -- Rock in Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"Somebody to Love" -- Isle of Wight Festival, U.K., 2016

"Love Kills" (The Ballad) -- iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, CA, 2014

"I Was Born to Love You" -- Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Drum Battle" -- Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, 2014*

"Under Pressure" -- Global Citizen Festival, New York, NY, 2019

"Who Wants to Live Forever" -- Isle of Wight Festival, U.K., 2016

"The Guitar Solo (Last Horizon)" -- The O2, London, U.K., 2018*

"The Show Must Go On" -- The O2, London, U.K., 7/4/2018

"Love of My Life" -- The O2, London, U.K., 7/2/2018

"Bohemian Rhapsody" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Radio Ga Ga" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Ay-Ohs" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Hammer to Fall" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Will Rock You" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Are the Champions" -- Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

* = DVD and Blu-ray only.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.