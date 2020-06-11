fbpx
Adam Lambert giving the shorts and shirt off his back to raise money for GLAAD

ABC Audio
June 11, 2020

Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImageIn April, Adam Lambert auctioned off some of his stage clothes and raised $46,000 for GLAAD’s support of LGBTQ people during the COVID-19 crisis.  Now, in honor of Pride Month, Adam’s Feel Something Foundation and …

Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImageIn April, Adam Lambert auctioned off some of his stage clothes and raised $46,000 for GLAAD's support of LGBTQ people during the COVID-19 crisis.  Now, in honor of Pride Month, Adam's Feel Something Foundation and GLAAD are reteaming for part two of the costume auction.

This time around, the auction will benefit GLAAD's Youth Engagement work.  Adam marked the auction's kickoff by holding a Zoom panel featuring himself and four LGBTQ young people who serve as GLAAD Campus Ambassadors.  They discussed what Pride means to them, Adam's activism and the changes they'd like to see in terms of representation in media. You can watch the panel now on Facebook.

As for the auction itself, you can bid from now through June 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Ebay.com/AdamLambert.  Items range from a jacket Adam wore on American Idol back in 2012 and the gold and silver jeans he wore during his first tour with Queen, to the red leather shirt and shorts he wore during his Original High tour, plus the leather jacket he wearing on the cover of the Original High album.

Also up for grabs: the three-piece Zegna suit Adam wore on the American Music Awards in 2009, the year he caused controversy by kissing one of his male musicians and simulating a sex act with a backup dancer during his performance.  Those moves received some 1,500 complaints at the time.

In a statement, Adam said, “It was so inspiring to see my fans come together and raise vital funds to support the LGBTQ community in our first auction back in April. I can’t wait to continue this momentum, kick off PRIDE and help raise more money for GLAAD!”


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

