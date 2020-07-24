Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo helping raise money for US education programs

PRNewswire/Ferrari North America, Inc.Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are joining forces with Save the Children and luxury car company Ferrari to raise money in support of U.S. education programs. As part of the fundraiser, the new Ferrari Ro…

PRNewswire/Ferrari North America, Inc.Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are joining forces with Save the Children and luxury car company Ferrari to raise money in support of U.S. education programs.

As part of the fundraiser, the new Ferrari Roma will be going up for auction this fall at Save the Children's virtual gala.



"Behati and I couldn't be happier to be a part of this unique project and ultimately help a charity that we are fully supportive of," Adam says in a statement. "As so many other parents worldwide, during this time we have been focused first and foremost on taking care of our girls, and Save the Children is helping countless children and families with crucial education resources."

"Kids are so vulnerable with everything going on in the world today, and the incredible work of Save the Children to shield them is vital more now than ever," adds Behati.

With the current uncertainty of school reopenings due to COVID-19, Save the Children is working across the country to offer free learning resources and support for parents and caregivers.

This isn’t the only way Adam is giving back. Along with the Friday release of Maroon 5’s new single, "Nobody's Love," the band and Interscope Records announced they will be make a donation to the ACLU of Southern California.

By Andrea Tuccillo

