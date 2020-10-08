fbpx
Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys & more are part of ‘The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions’ special

October 8, 2020

Courtesy Rock and Roll Hall of FameThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has lined up a star-studded cast to participate in its 2020 Inductions special, airing November 7 on HBO and HBO Max.
Courtesy Rock and Roll Hall of FameThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has lined up a star-studded cast to participate in its 2020 Inductions special, airing November 7 on HBO and HBO Max.

This year's inductees are Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers, '80s New Wave superstars Depeche Mode, rapper The Notorious B.I.G., British glam rockers T. Rex and '90s alt-rockers Nine Inch Nails. Among the acts who'll be paying tribute to them: Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus and Bruce Springsteen.

The lineup also includes country stars Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan, Sean "Diddy" Combs, The Eagles' Don Henley, Billy Idol, Lin-Manuel Miranda, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, ex-Beatle Ringo Starr, Heart's Nancy Wilson, punk icon Iggy Pop, actress Charlize Theron, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and more.

Each of the guests will discuss how the 2020 Inductees either impacted them personally, or how their careers were influenced by them.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions airs Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

