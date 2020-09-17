fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Adam Levine is ready for a “new chapter” in his producing career

ABC Audio
September 17, 2020

Toni Anne Barson/WireImageAdam Levine is ready to start racking up even more producer credits.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Maroon 5 frontman and his 222 Productions have signed an exclusive overall deal with Wheelhouse Entertainment to cr…

Toni Anne Barson/WireImageAdam Levine is ready to start racking up even more producer credits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Maroon 5 frontman and his 222 Productions have signed an exclusive overall deal with Wheelhouse Entertainment to create both scripted and unscripted content for a variety of platforms.

Not only will the new partnership create new entertainment projects, but it will also broaden Adam’s scope in other areas. Joining Wheelhouse will give 222 Productions access to the company's brand and marketing arm, Wheelhouse Labs, as well as the company’s investment division, Wheelhouse Partners, which could assist them in other entrepreneurial endeavors they may want to pursue.

In a statement to THR, Adam says his team is “excited” to “launch this new chapter” with the team at Wheelhouse.

Adam founded 222 Productions in 2013. He produced the NBC singing competition show Songland and the YouTube series Sugar.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 17

Hayward Animal Shelter: Panera Fundraiser

September 17 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT