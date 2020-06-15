Adele fights back tears while marking the third anniversary of Grenfell fire

Sascha Steinbach/Getty ImagesIt's been three years since the Grenfell Tower fire erupted in London, killing 72 people and wounding countless others. It has since been named one of the United Kingdom's deadliest structural fires.

As the country came together to mourn those lost in the blaze, Adele made a rare public appearance on Sunday to not only express her love and support to those affected by the tragedy, but to also make an impassioned call for unity.

Appearing 13 minutes into Grenfell United's REMEMBER GRENFELL memorial livestream on Sunday, the "Hello" singer conferenced in via Zoom. "It’s still so important for us to mourn together and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now with that," Adele began. "But also to celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night."

The 31-year-old also touched upon the civil unrest gripping the world in the wake of George Floyd's death by encouraging, "I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, and compassion, and open-mindedness and persistence."

While urging those to continue demanding "answers" and "action," Adele continued, "It's a scientific fact that human beings are pack animals. We're not supposed to be left on our own. We need each other to survive and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community."

Growing emotional, the Grammy-winner relayed, "I have never been so moved or so inspired by a group of people before. Your resilience is second to none."



While upset she couldn't mourn with the community in person this year, Adele promised to attend next year's memorial.

"Stay safe, stay healthy," she concluded and blew a kiss.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



