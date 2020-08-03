Adele praises Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ with matching outfit

DisneyAdele has made no secret over the years that she's an avid member of the BeyHive.

On Saturday, the British singer showed her support for Beyoncé's new Disney+ project, Black Is King, by rocking an identical looking bodysuit in an Instagram post.

Posed in front of a fireplace with a scene from the visual album displayed on the TV in the background, Adele wore the long-sleeve brown top with tan crescent moons on it and captioned the pic, "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art."

Black Is King, which was released on Disney's streaming platform on July 31, serves as a visual companion to the soundtrack of the 2019 remake of The Lion King. Per the streamer, "the film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

Beyoncé shot the project all over the world in places like Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium, as well as the backyard of Beyoncé's New York home. It also features a star-studded cast including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland and Jay-Z, as well as artists from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, including Pharrell Williams, and Bey and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy.

Black Is King is available for streaming now on Disney+.

By Danielle Long

