Adele speaks out on George Floyd’s death: “Racism is alive and well everywhere”

ABC Audio
June 2, 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARASThe death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests, not just in the U.S., but all over the world.  Adele, who usually goes for months between social media posts, has taken to I…

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARASThe death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests, not just in the U.S., but all over the world.  Adele, who usually goes for months between social media posts, has taken to Instagram to drive home the point that violence against people of color isn't strictly an American phenomenon.

"George Floyd’s murder has sent shock waves around the world, [but] there are countless others that haven’t," the British superstar wrote on Monday. "Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!"

She continued, "It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere."

"I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice," the singer concluded, adding the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #georgefloyd and #saytheirnames.

Unusually, it was Adele's second post in thirty days; she last checked in May 6 to thank fans for their birthday wishes, and made headlines thanks to her slimmed-down figure.

By Andrea Dresdale


