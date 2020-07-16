fbpx
Adele, Taylor Swift, Madonna album covers recreated by British nursing home residents

July 16, 2020

XL/ColumbiaImagine if, instead of being 21 years old when she posed for the cover of her album 21, Adele was 93 years old.  If you can picture that, then you'll get the idea behind a project designed to keep the residents of a British nursing home entertained during the pandemic.

As People reports, the employees at the Sydmar Lodge Care Home near London have started a photography project where the seniors who live at the home recreate the covers of famous albums, complete with props, accessories and makeup.  However, the albums have been slightly changed to reflect personal details about the resident who posed for it.  For the woman who recreated Adele's 21, for example, the title now reads Vera, 93.

Meanwhile, for the recreation of the cover of Taylor Swift's 1989, the title has been changed from "T.S. 1989" to "R.C." -- the woman's initials -- and "1922," the year of her birth.

Among the other album covers that have been recreated: Madonna's True Blue, Michael Jackson's BAD, Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. and classics by Queen, David Bowie and Elvis Presley.

While some on Twitter have accused the nursing home's activities coordinator, Robert Speker, of "elder abuse," he has explained that "all of [the residents] were enthused and perhaps a bit bemused by the idea, but happy to participate."

What's more, Speker has now started a Go Fund Me page, to raise awareness of the challenges that the elderly face during lockdown. 

"Elderly people will remain in lockdown for a long time, and I want to make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible," he wrote.

Those who appreciate the photography project are being asked to donate to dementia and Alzheimer's charities, at the request of the residents.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

