After dark times, Katy Perry is ready to “bring life into the world”

ABC News/Frame GrabBy CARSON BLACKWELDER and ANDREA TUCCILLO, ABC News

Katy Perry appeared on Good Morning America Friday to kick off the show's Summer Concert Series with a virtual performance of her new single "Daisies." The pregnant singer opened up about how she wants her music to be a "light at the end of the tunnel."

"I would like this record that I've been working on for two years to come out and be a gift to the public," she explained, "because I think we're all going to be dancing in the street at some point when it's safe."



Perry described "Daisies" as a song about "going after your dreams and not caring about what anyone thinks about that or if they're too big." That said, she also talked about how her tune has taken on a new meaning given our current reality.

"Maybe we've all had this time to reflect and maybe we have taken things for granted or put certain dreams on a shelf," Katy noted. "And now, when we get the freedom to live our lives, aren't we going to live our best lives and maybe fulfill some of those dreams?"

Of her upcoming sixth studio album, Katy said fans can expect it to be "full of songs of empowerment and resilience and joy."



Over the past two years, while writing the album, Katy admitted she was "clinically depressed" and "couldn't really even imagine living, to be completely honest."



"Now I feel like I've done the work and I'm still doing the work emotionally, spiritually, physically, psychologically," she continued. "Now I've come to this light at the end of the tunnel, which means I am going to live and, not only that, I'm going to bring life into the world. So it ends in a positive place."

Her new album is due out August 14.

