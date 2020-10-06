AJ McLean brings Backstreet Boys back for an epic virtual reunion on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Eric McCandless"Everybody" was rocking their body when the Backstreet Boys came back for a one night only reunion special on Dancing with the Stars on Monday.

AJ McLean, who is currently competing for this year's Mirror Ball Trophy, dedicated his performance to the "guys who have always had his back."

McLean detailed how the Backstreet Boys became his family, saying that when he joined the group at 16, he had no idea they'd maintain such a strong bond nearly 30 years later.

"These guys are literally family," the 42-year-old admitted. "We've experienced love, heartache, weddings, babies, you name it. To be in a group, a band of brothers, we've literally been through all of it together."

Of course, his Cha Cha routine was to the group's biggest hit "Larger Than Life," which he made all the more exciting by finding a way to allow his bandmates to dance alongside him for the big performance.

"This is the first time they've seen us in six months together, performing," McLean grinned to the camera before stepping onto the ballroom floor. "Our fans will be so stoked."

Of course, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough wore their signature white suits as they virtually appeared on the ballroom's screen, towering over McLean as they synced up their moves and belted out their 1999 smash hit.

The red hot and energetic routine brought all three judges to their feet, raving that the night ended the best way possible.

"For a second, where am I? Am I at Staples Center?," judge Bruno Tonioli dramatically gasped while Carrie Ann Inaba thanked McLean for making the ballroom feel "like going to a concert."

All three judges agreed McLean, along with dance pro partner Cheryl Burke, had the most entertaining performance of the night. They placed third, scoring 24/30.