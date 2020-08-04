fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Alanis Morissette explores family at a cellular level in “Ablaze” video

ABC Audio
August 4, 2020

Epiphany MusicAlanis Morissette’s new video for her song “Ablaze” is a family affair.The singer enlists her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway and three young children for the clip, which was shot at their home. As Alanis …

Epiphany MusicAlanis Morissette’s new video for her song “Ablaze” is a family affair.

The singer enlists her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway and three young children for the clip, which was shot at their home. As Alanis sings, we see clips of the kids playing in the backyard, as well as in a toy-filled playroom.

The song itself seems to be an ode to Alanis' children, with each verse addressing her two sons and one daughter with the overarching message, “My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.”

During the video, Alanis brings out a giant microscope and when she looks through it, she sees her family dressed up as cells to coincide with the lyric, “We seem to easily forget we are made of the same cells.”

“Ablaze” appears on Alanis’ new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. On August 22, she’s launching Such Pretty Forks in the Room, a virtual escape experience. For info on tickets, go to MissionEscapeGames.com/Anaheim/Alanis.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT