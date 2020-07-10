Alanis Morissette releases haunting track, “Reckoning”

Epiphany MusicAlanis Morissette has released the latest track from her upcoming album, Pretty Little Forks in the Road. The song, called “Reckoning,” tells a haunting tale of “predators and prey.” “Hey, hey, you murderers…

Epiphany MusicAlanis Morissette has released the latest track from her upcoming album, Pretty Little Forks in the Road.

The song, called “Reckoning,” tells a haunting tale of “predators and prey.”

“Hey, hey, you murderers/You got away while they claim I am a liar/Why aren’t the gods and heroes all around me?/And everyone’s turning their eyes to the ground,” she sings on the track.

Towards the end of the song she indicates the predators will get what’s coming to them, singing, “Brace, brace yourself/For this reckoning day/I was once, at a loss/Now I stand at the gate.”

After being delayed by COVID-19, Such Pretty Forks in the Road will be released on July 31.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.