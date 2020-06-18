fbpx
Entertainment News

Alanis Morissette releasing 25th anniversary edition of ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ remastered videos and more

ABC Audio
June 18, 2020

Rhino/Warner RecordsAlanis Morissette’s latest album may have been pushed back, but she has a treat for fans coming next week.Alanis has announced that a digital deluxe version of her 1995 classic, Jagged Little Pill, will be released on June 26…

Alanis has announced that a digital deluxe version of her 1995 classic, Jagged Little Pill, will be released on June 26 in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary, which was earlier this month.

The deluxe version pairs the original 13-track album with a new acoustic live album from Alanis’ performance at Shepherd’s Bush from March 2020. The live version of “Ironic” is available to download or stream today.

The official music videos for the album’s five biggest singles -- “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” “Hand In My Pocket,” “You Learn,” and “Head Over Feet” -- have also been remastered in 4K resolution. These versions will debut beginning next week on Alanis’ YouTube channel.

And if that wasn’t enough to satisfy your nostalgia, on Sunday, June 28, there will be a special screening of the 1997 documentary Jagged Little Pill, Live on Alanis’ YouTube channel at 12:30 pm ET.

Alanis’ new album, Pretty Little Forks in the Road, comes out July 31, after being delayed due to COVID-19. She has also rescheduled her tour dates, which will now kick off June 11, 2021 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

Listen Live

