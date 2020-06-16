Alanis Morissette reveals she’s suffered “a bunch of miscarriages”

ABC/Lou RoccoAlanis Morissette, a mother of three, opened up about her heartbreaking pregnancy struggles. Joining Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell on his recent Armchair Expert podcast, the “Precious Illusions” artist re…

Joining Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell on his recent Armchair Expert podcast, the "Precious Illusions" artist revealed that she suffered "a bunch of miscarriages" when trying to complete her family of five.

Morissette is the mother of nine-year-old Ever, three-year-old Onyx and Winter, 10 months. She's all too aware of the age gap between her first and second child.

"Not all of it was the ideal situation. I had a bunch of miscarriages...had a molar pregnancy," the 46-year-old confided to Shepard when he innocently asked if the age order was intentional. "We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and all of it."

Despite the heartbreak, Morissette maintained she refused to let the tragedies defeat her. "I do trust," she explained through intermittent laughs, describing it as a "trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along -- even when there's a torrential downpour, it's still flickering -- of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is."

"I'm a cynical optimist," she continued, saying she "will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day, there's still that little light."

The eight-time Grammy winner and Shepard also bonded over being parents to such young children, commiserating that they are "still in the trenches."

That led to Morissette joking about the sage parenting advice she received from her father, which was "Don't worry about it, just the first 60 years are the hardest."

By Megan Stone