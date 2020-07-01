Alanis Morissette teams with Audible for “original musical narrative”

ABC/Lou RoccoWriting your memoir is so 2019: Alanis Morissette has teamed with Audible to create what the company is calling an "original musical narrative."

Production is currently underway on the project, which will incorporate Alanis' own words and her music, at her home studio. There's no release date yet, but Audible says that in the project, Alanis "unpacks a lifetime of conscious self-discovery in a powerful and thoughtful rumination on her journey as an artist, celebrity, and human being."

Other artists who are creating similar narratives for Audible include alt-rocker St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, and Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Meanwhile, Alanis' new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road is due July 31. It's her first collection of original material in eight years.

By Andrea Dresdale

