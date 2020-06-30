Alessia Cara gushes over her three Juno Award wins while Shawn Mendes makes Juno’s history

George Pimentel/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImageThe 2020 Juno Awards had to be carried out virtually on Monday in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t dampen the excitement and celebration coming from this year’s winners.

Alessia Cara, who was originally set to host this year’s ceremony before the pandemic hit, took home an impressive three wins thanks to her album The Pains of Growing, which scored Album and Pop Album of the Year. In addition, she took home Songwriter of the Year.

“we got 3!!!,” the 23-year-old cheered on Twitter and shared her handwritten acceptance speech she penned after the livestreamed event. “My hopefully legible thank you’s to the people who have helped me along.”

The note reads “Thank you so much to the juno Awards for the incredible acknowledgements. This album meant a whole lot to me and it’s so beautiful to see my words and work hold weight for people.”

She listed off everyone who made a positive impact on her sophomore album and for getting “this off the ground,” concluding with “To my family, friends and fans for loving, supporting, steadying and pushing me. LOVE YOU!”

Cara entered the Juno Awards with the most nominations with six total.

Other big winners of the night included Avril Lavigne, who took home the Fan Choice Award, Bryan Adams winning Adult Contemporary Album for Shine a Light and Shawn Mendes — who became the first artist in Juno’s history to pick up a third consecutive Single of the Year, this time for his song “Señorita.” He also took home the coveted Artist of the Year trophy for a second consecutive year, tying with The Weenkd who achieved that feat in 2015 and 2016.

Billie Eilish was honored with International Album of the Year for her When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?