Alicia Keys “bummed out” to have to postpone her tour: “You know my heart is broken”

ABC Audio
May 21, 2020

MILAN ZRNIC

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

Alicia Keys is the latest artist to postpone a world tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Her trek in support of her album, ALICIA, was supposed to have started in June in Ireland, and was scheduled to wrap up on September 22 in Hollywood, Florida.

In a video message, an Alicia Keys avatar — complete with braids and freckles — says, “Yo, you can’t believe how bummed out I am that we have to postpone the ALICIA world tour.  Look, I know we all feel the same and we’ve all been waiting patient[ly] to see where the world is going. But right now, our safety and the health of my beautiful fam is the most important.”

She adds, “I miss you so much!  Until I see you again, I adore you!”

In the video caption, Alicia writes, “To my beloved fam: you know my heart is [broken] because The ALICIA World tour 2020 will have to be rescheduled…Trust me, I cannot WAIT to see you and for all of us to be singing TOGETHER at the top of our lungs, filling the space with our spirits! In the meantime, please be safe, be patient and I’ll be with you as soon as we can all be together again.”  

She adds that rescheduled dates will be forthcoming.  Meanwhile, there’s still no release date for the ALICIA album, which has spun off the hit “Underdog,” co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Back in March, Alicia was forced to postpone the book tour for her memoir More Myself: A Journey.

To my beloved fam: you know my heart is 💔 because The ALICIA World tour 2020 will have to be rescheduled. We’ve all been waiting patiently to see how the world is going. We held onto the dates as long as we could BUT safety and the good health of my beautiful fam is paramount. pic.twitter.com/TyVOHiH5Zu

— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 21, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

