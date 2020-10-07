All About that Baby: Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy, drops new Christmas tunes

Megan, who’s gearing up for the October 30 release of her holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, posted a photo on Instagram of a sonogram sitting among the branches of a Christmas tree.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year!” Meghan captioned the post. “WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Among the stars weighing in with their congratulations: Ashley Graham, Diddy, Kevin Jonas, Hailee Steinfeld, Normani, Christina Perri, country star Brett Eldredge, and Julianne Hough.

While we’ll all be waiting anxiously for that release, Meghan has something to tide us over: Two songs from her holiday album, which she’s just dropped.

One is a cover of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas,” while the other is an original song called “My Kind of Present,” which she wrote with her brothers Justin and Ryan. It’s one of five originals she penned for the project.

You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/u5MiFm8OZl — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 7, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.