All About that Tinsel: Meghan Trainor to release first holiday album, ‘A Very Trainor Christmas,’ October 30

ABC Audio
September 9, 2020

Epic RecordsSummer is unofficially over, so you know what that means: It’s time to start thinking about Christmas.  Well, at least, Meghan Trainor is.
Epic RecordsSummer is unofficially over, so you know what that means: It's time to start thinking about Christmas.  Well, at least, Meghan Trainor is.

The "All About that Bass" star has announced her first ever holiday album.  On her Instagram, she wrote, "ITS ABOUT TO BE #AVeryTrainorChristmas!!! NOTHING makes me happier than the holidays with my family! This year has been difficult to say the least, so I’m tryna bring joy the best way I know how...with a Christmas album full of originals and classics! Coming out on October 30th!"

The A Very Trainor Christmas album cover shows Meghan wearing a Santa hat and a top covered in tinsel and bows, chomping on a candy cane, while standing in front of a background of gifts.  In other words, it's as festive as can be.

So far, there's no track listing for the album.

A Very Trainor Christmas be the follow-up to the deluxe version of Meghan's latest album, Treat Myself, which came out in July.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

