‘American Idol’ renewed for season four on ABC

ABC/Gavin BondAhead of its season finale on Sunday, American Idol has officially been renewed for a fourth season on ABC.It hasn’t yet been revealed if judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will return for th…

ABC/Gavin BondAhead of its season finale on Sunday, American Idol has officially been renewed for a fourth season on ABC.



It hasn't yet been revealed if judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will return for the new season. Katy, of course, is expecting her first child this summer, and its unclear whether that could affect her decision to return.



The season renewal means the competition show will technically have 19 seasons total under its belt. It previously aired on Fox from 2002 to 2016.



The latest season of American Idol comes to a close with a virtual finale airing Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.