Amid fight for social justice, Mariah Carey delays 30th anniversary celebration of her debut album

In a message on Instagram, Mariah writes, "Thank you, lambily, for all the celebratory messages for today's #MC30 anniversary! I had planned to share some surprises and rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date."

"As we continue to fight for equality and justice within our broken systems, I thank you for using your platforms to educate, inform and invoke change" she adds. "Together, let's bring on a change. Love, Mariah."

Lately, Mariah's filled her Instagram feed with posts in support of #BlackLivesMatter, including posting her 2009 song "Languishing," along with a caption saying that she "can't believe how applicable it is in this moment."

Among the song's lyrics: "I was wondering/Would you cry for me?/If I told you that I couldn't breathe?/If I was drowning, suffocating/If I told you that I couldn't breathe?"

By Andrea Dresdale

