Amid fight for social justice, Mariah Carey delays 30th anniversary celebration of her debut album

ABC Audio
June 12, 2020

Columbia RecordsToday in 1990, Mariah Carey released her self-titled debut album, and changed pop music forever.  But Mimi says she's delaying celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album that gave us "Vision of Love," "Love Takes Time" and "I Don't Wanna Cry," because there are more important matters at hand.

In a message on Instagram, Mariah writes, "Thank you, lambily, for all the celebratory messages for today's #MC30 anniversary!  I had planned to share some surprises and rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date."

"As we continue to fight for equality and justice within our broken systems, I thank you for using your platforms to educate, inform and invoke change" she adds. "Together, let's bring on a change. Love, Mariah."

Lately, Mariah's filled her Instagram feed with posts in support of #BlackLivesMatter, including posting her 2009 song "Languishing," along with a caption saying that she "can't believe how applicable it is in this moment." 

Among the song's lyrics: "I was wondering/Would you cry for me?/If I told you that I couldn't breathe?/If I was drowning, suffocating/If I told you that I couldn't breathe?"

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

