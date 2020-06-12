Today in 1990, Mariah Carey released her self-titled debut album, and changed pop music forever. But Mimi says she's delaying celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album that gave us "Vision of Love," "Love Takes Time" and "I Don't Wanna Cry," because there are more important matters at hand.
Amid fight for social justice, Mariah Carey delays 30th anniversary celebration of her debut album
