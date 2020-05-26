“An incredible blessing”: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra mark two-year anniversary of first date

Posting a picture of themselves wearing cowboy hats, standing in what looks like a clothing store, Nick wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Priyanka went a step further, posting a photo of what appears to be their actual first date: a baseball game at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

“Two years ago today we took our very first picture together,” she captioned the pic. “Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights…”

He replied in the comments, “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

The couple actually met — albeit for five minutes — in 2017 at an Oscars after-party. A week before that year’s Met Gala, they met for drinks, and then attended the event together on May 1. Two weeks later, Priyanka dismissed speculation that they were dating. But in 2018, they were spotted together multiple times, including at Dodger Stadium.

That June, they made their relationship Instagram official, and on July 19, they got engaged. Their lavish wedding took place over several days in Jodphur, India, starting November 30.