Andrea Bocelli confirms he recovered from COVID-19 and donated plasma

ABC Audio
May 26, 2020

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty ImagesAndrea Bocelli has confirmed that he's recovered from COVID-19.

The Italian tenor, who delivered an uplifting Easter performance in Milan when his whole country was in lockdown last month, revealed the news in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected -- albeit mildly -- me and certain members of my family,” the 61-year-old says.
 
“Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news,” Andrea continues. “I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.”
 
He adds that he and his family members “were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March.” He and wife decided to donate their plasma this week to help aid COVID-19 research.
 
“Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for COVID, my response was an immediate ‘yes,’” Bocelli says. “A modest -- but fundamental -- gesture, through which I am playing my small part.”

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

