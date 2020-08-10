fbpx
Andy Grammer shares fans’ stories of pain and hope in “Wish You Pain” video

August 10, 2020

Radio Disney/Image Group LAAndy Grammer is sharing some of his fans’ most vulnerable moments in the new video for “Wish You Pain.”While he was on tour last year, Andy asked fans to tell him their most painful experiences and how th…

Radio Disney/Image Group LAAndy Grammer is sharing some of his fans’ most vulnerable moments in the new video for “Wish You Pain.”

While he was on tour last year, Andy asked fans to tell him their most painful experiences and how they grew from it. Those emotional confessions make up the video for the song, which is about finding strength in tough situations.

"Thirteen years ago I took my last drink," one concertgoer says. "I was terrified I would end up like my dad: homeless and a drunk. After attending meetings together, we are both sober. He is a grandfather to my amazing son and I get this beautiful life with another chance not to destroy it."

Another young fan tearfully reveals, "I've been in a constant battle against Cystic Fibrosis along with my best friends. Watching them pass away, I've learned to live life to the fullest, not taking a single moment for granted."

Others tell stories of hope after job loss, breast cancer, struggles with infertility, the death of a child and more.

"It showed me there is no struggle too intense that doesn't have a lesson to teach you," Andy tells E! News of hearing people’s stories. "We're all superheroes in our own unique ways because of the struggle we've been through."

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

