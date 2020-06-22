fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Andy Grammer to sing as part of PBS’ ‘A Capitol Fourth’

ABC Audio
June 22, 2020

Radio Disney/Image Group LAAndy Grammer is one of the the  many stars taking part in the 40th anniversary edition of PBS’ annual Independence Day special A Capitol Fourth.  This year, instead of originating live from Washington, D.C., th…

Radio Disney/Image Group LAAndy Grammer is one of the the  many stars taking part in the 40th anniversary edition of PBS' annual Independence Day special A Capitol Fourth.  This year, instead of originating live from Washington, D.C., the special will feature pre-taped performances filmed in various locations across the U.S.

In addition to Andy, viewers will also see performances from country stars Trace Adkins, Brantley Gilbert and Lauren Alaina, opera great Renée Fleming, gospel singer Yolanda Adams, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Tony-winning Broadway performers Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kelli O’Hara, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The performances were shot in New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and the event's traditional site, Washington, D.C.; there will also be a live fireworks display in D.C.

This year's A Capitol Fourth special is also saluting American workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will include a segment celebrating the contributions of heroic African-Americans from throughout U.S. history, plus a tribute to wounded military members and their families.

The show is co-hosted by John Stamos and singer and actress Vanessa Williams.

A Capitol Fourth airs July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, and will also be available for viewing by U.S. troops on the American Forces Network. In addition, the show will stream on Facebook, YouTube and PBS.org, and will be available as on demand until July 18.

In other Andy Grammer news, he recently released a new song called "A Thousand Faces," a collaboration with Dutch EDM star Don Diablo. Andy says it's about "losing his Dad and losing my Mom."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT