Entertainment News

APB out for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's missing dog, Mighty

ABC Audio
July 16, 2020

Agostino Fabio/Getty Images EuropeKaty Perry’s expecting her first baby, but one of her and fiance Orlando Bloom’s fur babies has gone missing.
On Instagram, Orlando posted that Mighty -- who, like Katy's famous dog Nugget, is a teacup poodle -- is "MISSING in Montecito California."

"He is chipped and his collar has a number to call -- if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward," Orlando captioned a photo of the pup. "Please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury."

Among the celebs sending out prayers in the comments: director, producer and actress Trudie Styler, TV host Amanda de Cadenet and model Helena Christensen, who writes, "Mighty must and will be found!"

Perhaps Katy and Orlando will have a similar experience to Justin Bieber, who posted on Instagram a while back that his cat Sushi was missing.  The feline was soon found by a celebrity neighbor, lifestyle host Sandra Lee.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

