Are you “Happy Now” that Pentatonix has released a new original track?

RCA RecordsNot long ago, Pentatonix told ABC Audio that they were readying an album of new, original songs, their first since 2015. Now we've got the first taste of that project.

The a cappella quintet has just put out "Happy Now," the first release from the album. The song is about taking the next step after a relationship ends, as the group sings, "Is it illegal to move on without you?/Am I allowed to when I'm without you?/Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?/Am I allowed to when I'm without you?/I wanna be happy now."

In a statement, Kirstin Maldonado says, "We’ve all been evolving -- individually and as a group -- and I think we’ve really leveled up in terms of seeking out our own happiness. So, to me, this song is a little bit about us turning the page and being ready for a new chapter.”

"Happy Now" is the follow-up to the group's At Home EP, which featured renditions of hits by Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, The Cranberries and Billie Eilish.

So far, there's no release date for the original album, but it's expected later this year.

By Andrea Dresdale

