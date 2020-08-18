fbpx
Entertainment News

Ariana Grande to join Lady Gaga for MTV VMA performance of “Rain on Me”

August 18, 2020

Pop fans’ dreams have come true: Ariana Grande will indeed join Lady Gaga for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.
Pop fans' dreams have come true: Ariana Grande will indeed join Lady Gaga for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

When Gaga was announced a performer for the August 30 show, many fans hoped that Ariana would be added to the bill so that the two could perform their hit "Rain On Me," which is nominated for seven awards this year. And of course, that's exactly what the two will do.

As previously reported, the show will take place from various locations around New York City.

It'll be Ariana's first performance on the VMAs since 2018,  She has five Moonman trophies in all.  Gaga and Ariana are both the lead VMA nominees this year, with nine nominations each.

Other stars performing on the show include Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd and K-pop stars BTS. More performers will be announced soon.

The 2020 MTV VMAs air August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

