As good as the first time: Sade retrospective vinyl box set coming October 9

ABC Audio
September 2, 2020

Sophie MullerSade's six albums are being given the remaster treatment: A box set called This Far, due out October 9, will feature all of her recordings on 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl.

The set features Diamond Life, Promise, Stronger Than Pride, Love Deluxe, Lovers Rock and Soldier of Love, all packaged in a white casebound box with meticulously reproduced sleeves.  It's available for pre-order now.

Sade -- which is actually a group featuring Sade Adu on vocals, plus band mates Andrew Hale, Paul Spencer Denman and Stuart Matthewman -- were personally involved in the mastering process, which took place at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Those six albums brought Sade 60 million in worldwide album sales, as well as Grammys, MTV VMAs and other accolades.  They feature such hits as "Your Love Is King," "Smooth Operator," "By Your Side," "The Sweetest Taboo," "Never As Good as the First Time," "Paradise," and "No Ordinary Love."

Among the artists who've cited Sade as an influence are Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, while their songs have been covered by everyone from Jason Mraz and Lauryn Hill, to LeAnn Rimes, Prince and Tori Amos.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

