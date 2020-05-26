ason Mraz virtually reunites with his band in new “Look for the Good” video

fbpx
Jen RosensteinJason Mraz has already released a video for his latest single, "Look for the Good," in which he appeared solo.  Now, he's reuniting -- virtually -- with his band for a new video for the song, which is the title track of his new album.

"Hey, what's up?  I hope this message finds you well, good health and in good company," Jason says in the video. "I know I've been feeling the distance, and I have been so looking forward to getting together with the band.  And so, without further ado, here is the very band that brought Look for the Good to you."

The video then goes on to feature Jason performing the song in a multiple split screen with all the members of his band, including backup singers, percussionists, guitarist, keyboard player, bassist, drummer and more.

"Thank y'all so very much, I love you all," Jason says to the band members at the end of the clip. "I love you all so very much. I miss you all so very much and I look forward to us being in the same room, jamming together, real soon."

Then, addressing the viewer, Jason adds, "And that includes you, my friend. Thank y'all so much and keep lookin' for the good."

Look for the Good is out June 19.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

