Backstreet Boys officially postpone North American tour: “You know we’ll be back again”

May 20, 2020

Unioncom/VCG via Getty ImagesBackstreet Boys were supposed to kick off the Australian leg of their DNA World tour today, but it’s now been rescheduled to 2021 — while the North American leg, which was supposed to have started in July, has been postponed.

In a message on Instagram, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell announced the bad news about the North American dates.

“Unfortunately I have some news that you might not wanna hear,” says Brian.

“As much as we were hoping to see you guys this summer, due to the state of the entire world, facing this pandemic, unfortunately, we have to postpone the summer tour,” adds AJ.

“I know it hits us all where we don’t want it to hit, but at the end of the day, safety is the number one priority. Our fans are the number-one priority,” notes Brian. “And the best thing that we can do is take care of ourselves and our loved ones right now.”

“But hold on to your tickets!” AJ advises. “Keep ’em tight. Don’t let ’em go!”

“Then we can come back in 2021 and party like we’ve never partied before, and enjoy each other again,” finishes Brian.

An announcement about rescheduled dates is coming next week, reads the caption — “because you know we’ll be back again!”

The North American tour was to have wrapped up in October with a show at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

As for the Australian dates, they’ll now take place starting in Brisbane on May 1, 2021.

 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

