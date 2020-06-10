Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson to perform at “virtual” benefit for Joe Biden

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSBBarbra Streisand, long a supporter of Democratic candidates, will perform at a “virtual” fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The diva announced the event, called “A Fa…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSBBarbra Streisand, long a supporter of Democratic candidates, will perform at a "virtual" fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The diva announced the event, called "A Fabulous Evening," on her Instagram. In addition to Barbra, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno and Andra Day are also on the bill.

"Proud to be part of #TeamJoe! Join me, @JoeBiden, @DrBiden, @JohnLegend, @jaylenosgarage, @iamjhud and @andradaymusic this Thursday, June 11 to support Joe's campaign for president," she captioned the image.

If you want to watch the event, though, you'll have to dig deep: Access starts at $1,000 and goes all the way up to $100,000.

We need to bring empathy and compassion back to the White House, and @Joebiden is the one to do it. Join us this Thursday, June 11: https://t.co/qC1FZZXC1u #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/3hnPGnz6GS — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 9, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.