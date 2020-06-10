fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson to perform at “virtual” benefit for Joe Biden

ABC Audio
June 10, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSBBarbra Streisand, long a supporter of Democratic candidates, will perform at a “virtual” fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
The diva announced the event, called “A Fa…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSBBarbra Streisand, long a supporter of Democratic candidates, will perform at a "virtual" fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The diva announced the event, called "A Fabulous Evening," on her Instagram.  In addition to Barbra, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno and Andra Day are also on the bill.

"Proud to be part of #TeamJoe! Join me, @JoeBiden, @DrBiden, @JohnLegend, @jaylenosgarage, @iamjhud and @andradaymusic this Thursday, June 11 to support Joe's campaign for president," she captioned the image.

If you want to watch the event, though, you'll have to dig deep: Access starts at $1,000 and goes all the way up to $100,000.

 

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT